Report: Terry Joseph Heading to UNC

Texas A&M defensive backs coach Terry Joseph took a job in the same position at North Carolina on Tuesday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:50 PM. EST January 16, 2017

Texas A&M defensive backs coach Terry Joseph is leaving the Aggies' program to take a job as the defensive backs coach at North Carolina, according to a report from Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Joseph spent three years in Aggieland and helped the A&M secondary make strides in his 3 years with the Aggies. Before coming to Texas A&M, Joseph spent time at Nebraska, Tennessee, LSU and Louisiana Tech.

