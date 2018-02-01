Ricky Proehl Discusses The Future Of The Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There are many questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers franchise, and former Panthers wide receiver and assistant coach Ricky Proehl is weighing in.
Proehl stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Thursday and discussed the investigation into team owner Jerry Richardson as well as questions about whether the next owner will move the team away from Charlotte.
You can hear what Proehl had to say about both topics in the video above.
