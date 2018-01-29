Ryan Meek Named HPU Volleyball Head Coach

Ryan Meek (left) poses for a photo with High Point University athletic director Dan Hauser (right) after Meek was introduced as head coach of the HPU volleyball team. (Photo: High Point University)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University athletics director Dan Hauser has named Ryan Meek as the 12th head coach in the volleyball program's history.



Meek comes to the Triad after two seasons at Creighton University where he served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under three-time National Coach of the Year Kirsten Bernthal Booth.



Meek will be High Point's fifth head coach since the program moved to the Division I level beginning in 1999-2000.



"We are very excited to announce Ryan Meek as the new volleyball coach at High Point University," Hauser said. "Ryan brings championship head coaching experience as an AVCA National Coach of the Year recipient, as well as an outstanding national recruiting and player development track record. I have full confidence in his ability to continue building on the conference and NCAA Tournament success at High Point University. This is a very exciting day for HPU Volleyball."

High Point University introduced Ryan Meek as head coach of the volleyball Monday.



During Meek's tenure in Omaha, the Bluejays went 55-14 including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2016 – his first season with the program. The team dominated the Big East winning 34 of 36 matches and claiming both the regular season and tournament titles each of the past two seasons.



His first season with Creighton resulted in the program's first trip to the Elite Eight when the squad became the first in NCAA Tournament history to win three straight five-set matches to qualify for the regional final.



"I would like to thank President Nido Qubein, Dan Hauser and the athletics staff for the opportunity to join the High Point University athletics family," Meek said. "As this process played out it was clear that the vision for the High Point volleyball program matched my own and closely aligned with the ideal of being surrounded by high character people and players. I am confident that we can continue the ascent of High Point volleyball nationally and I am looking forward to getting in the office and in the gym to start working toward that goal."



In the midst of the Bluejays deepest NCAA Tournament run the squad took down No. 4 Kansas, which is the highest-ranked foe Creighton has ever defeated. Along with the team success, Meek guided Lydia Dimke to become the Big East Player of the Year and All-America Third Team honors. Under Meek's tutelage, Dimke finished the 2016 campaign second in the nation in assists.



Meek arrived at Creighton after spending five seasons as head coach at Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., where he helped the Warriors to a 110-64 record.

The Warriors went 29-9 overall in 2015 as Meek was named the National Coach of the Year at the Division III level by the AVCA, after helping Hendrix to the national semifinals. He also earned Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year honors for the second year in a row after winning back-to-back regular season and conference tournament titles. His 2015 squad finished with a No. 8 ranking in the AVCA Top 25 Division III poll. Hendrix finished second in the nation in attacks, third in digs, fifth in assists, sixth in kills and 12th in total blocks.



In 2014, the Warriors set a program record with a 31-6 record and won their first SAA regular season and tournament titles. Meek's squad advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the season with 43 votes in the AVCA Top 25 Poll. He earned SAA Coach of the Year honors for his efforts. The 2014 Hendrix team finished 10th in the nation in kills, 14th in hitting percentage, 16th in blocks and 17th in assists per set.



In 2013, Meek guided the Warriors to their first winning season with a 20-12 record. Hendrix also finished tied for third place in the league and advanced to the SAA Conference Tournament finals.



In his time at Hendrix, Meek coached one AVCA All-America Honorable Mention, two SAA Newcomers of the Year, nine First Team all-conference selections, six Second Teamers and four Honorable Mention women.



Prior to joining the Warrior staff, Meek spent two seasons at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. He was the top assistant for the Lions and was named interim head coach in February 2011. While at MSSU, Meek helped the Lions to their first regional ranking since 2006 and he coached four All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association players.



Meek served as a volunteer assistant for the University of Arkansas from January 2007-July 2008 where he coached one All-Southeastern Conference selection and an All-SEC Freshman Team performer.



From 2004-06, Meek was the head girls varsity coach and assistant boys coach for Simi Valley High School in California. He led the SVHS girls to three consecutive top five regional rankings and the state playoffs for the first time in school history. The boy's squad received a national ranking and Meek coached 10 future collegiate players.

Meek was the starting setter for Quincy University in 2003, where he led the Hawks in assists and finished third in the league in assists per set. In 2002, Meek led Moorpark College and the state of California in assists, setting Moorpark's single-season assists record.

Meek was a three-year letterman at opposite and outside hitter at Simi Valley High School. He led the team in kills and digs for two seasons and helped SVHS to a top 10 national ranking as a senior in 2000.



He earned his B.A. in Public Administration from the University of Arkansas in 2008 and comes to High Point with his wife, Heather.

RYAN MEEK SNAPSHOT:

• Helped Creighton compile a 55-14 (.797) record while earning two NCAA Tournament bids and four Big East championships (2016-17)

• Assisted the Bluejays to their first Elite Eight ('16) and to the program's first win over a top-5 opponent against No. 5 Kansas (2016)

• Signed the No. 25 recruiting class in 2016 and landed five top-100 prospects in two seasons as the recruiting coordinator at Creighton

• Led Division III Hendrix College to a 110-64 record as the program's head coach (2011-15)

• Named AVCA National Coach of the Year in 2015 after leading Hendrix to a 29-9 record and an appearance in the national semifinals

• Had previous stints as an assistant at the University of Arkansas and Missouri Southern State

• 12th Coach in High Point University volleyball history and fifth Division I head coach

• Takes over the Panthers after the team made back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:

"We're thrilled for Ryan and we're thrilled for High Point. Ryan is someone that's going to work his tail off to be great and I know he's really excited about all that High Point has to offer. I have no doubt he's going to continue to move what is already a very successful program to new heights."

– Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Head Coach, Creighton University

"Ryan has an incredible mind for the game of volleyball and sees the game in ways that puts his players in a position to be successful. Athletes who are competitive and want to strive for greatness thrive under his coaching. He will build on the success that High Point has established. The Panthers and the Big South just got better."

– Chris Willis, Head Coach, Davidson College

"Coach Meek is a fantastic coach and great recruiter. He took our volleyball program from one that had never had a winning season to two SAA Conference championships and two NCAA appearances including a final four appearance in five short years. There is no doubt he will do great things at High Point University."

- Amy Weaver, Athletic Director, Hendrix College

