Seahawks, Raiders Reach Deal On Lynch Trade: Reports

Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the St. Louis Rams in the first half at the Edward Jones Dome on September 13, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2015 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders have reached a deal on a trade that will send running back Marshawn Lynch to the Bay Area, according to reports from ESPN and NFL.com.

The Raiders and Lynch have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract.

A trade, which could happen by the end of the day Wednesday, is dependent on Lynch passing a physical.

The Seahawks would reportedly get some late round draft picks in 2018.

