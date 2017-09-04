PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Several high school football games across the area were moved to Monday because of the threat of severe weather last Friday night.

Below you'll find scores and highlights from games played in and around the Triad Monday.

Burlington Williams 21, Eastern Alamance 48

Mountain Island Charter vs. Graham (3 p.m.)

Eastern Guilford vs. Grimsley (6 p.m.)

High Point Central vs. Southwest Guilford (6 p.m.)

Bishop McGuinness vs. Alleghany (6 p.m.)

Eastern Randolph vs. Albermarle (6 p.m.)

Mount Tabor vs. West Forsyth (6 p.m.)

Ledford vs. Randleman (7 p.m.)

Reidsville vs. Morehead (7 p.m.)

Burlington Cummings vs. Western Alamance (7 p.m.)

Surry Central vs. Wilkes Central (7 p.m.)

Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford (7:30 p.m.)

Southwestern Randolph vs. Wheatmore

