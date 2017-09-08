Sept. 8th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
West Montgomery vs. East Montgomery
Reidsville vs. Reynolds
NW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford
Page vs. Eastern Guilford
Hillside vs Dudley
West Forsyth vs. HP Central
Providence Grove vs. SW Randolph
West Stokes vs. McMichael
West Davidson vs. Ledford
Graham vs. Western Alamance
Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance
Reagan vs. Mount Tabor
Ragsdale vs. SW Guilford
Morehead vs. Mount Airy
Carver vs. East Forsyth
Smith vs. Southern Guilford
SE Guilford vs. Grimsley
Burl. Williams vs. Rockingham County
Lexington vs. Central Davidson
Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro
Walkertown vs. East Wilkes
Atkins vs. South Davidson
Randleman vs. Union Pines
West Wilkes vs. Bishop McGuinness
NE Guilford vs. Western Guilford
Glenn vs. North Forsyth
Community School of Davidson vs. North Surry
South Rowan vs. East Davidson
Starmount vs. Forbush
North Moore vs. Trinity
Wheatmore vs. Bartlett Yancey
Davie County vs. West Rowan
Copyright 2017 WFMY
