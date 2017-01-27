Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus to Win Australian Open

Serena Williams celebrates at the end of the first set against Venus Williams during the women's singles final of the Australian Open on Jan. 28. (Photo: PAUL CROCK, AFP/Getty Images)

After a shaky start, Serena Williams settled down and won a historic Australian Open final against her sister, Venus, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title, the most in the Open era. She had shared the record with Steffi Graf. It’s the seventh time she has won the Australian Open after losing in last year's final to Angelique Kerber.

But it wasn't a great start for Serena Williams. She broke her racket in frustration during the first set but quickly took control of the match.

At 36, Venus Williams made her first appearance in the Australian Open final since 2003, which she also lost to Serena. She beat American Coco Vandeweghe in three sets in Wednesday’s semifinal and became the oldest woman to advance to the final of this tournament.

With the win, Serena will also regain her No. 1 ranking after losing it to Kerber after the U.S. Open. Serena Williams, 35, improves to 23-6 in Grand Slam finals.

