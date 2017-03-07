Sitting On Bubble, Wake Forest Ousts BC In ACC Tourney

Wake Forest guard Bryant Crawford (13) celebrates with Wake forward Austin Arians (34) during the first half of an ACC Conference Tournament game against the Boston College Eagles at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Custom)

NEW YORK -- Austin Arians gave Wake Forest a lift from 3-point range in the first half and finished with 17 points as the Demon Deacons advanced to the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 92-78 victory against Boston College on Tuesday.

No. 10 seed Wake Forest (19-12) will take a four-game winning streak and hopes of slipping into the NCAA tournament into a matchup with seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Last-place Boston College (9-23) ends the season on a 15-game losing streak and with star Ky Bowman on crutches. The freshman guard landed awkwardly on his right leg trying to contest a shot in the first half and returned to the bench in the second half wearing a big knee brace.

Arians, who was averaging 7.9 points, scored 12 in nine minutes of the first half, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Wake pulled away in the second half with a 14-1 run.

Bryant Crawford had 20 points, John Collins scored 19 and Keyshawn Woods added 17 for Wake Forest.





Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.