Smith, Alonso Spark UNCG Past Furman 71-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Marvin Smith scored 13 points and his 3-point shot midway through the second half kicked off a 17-1 run that spurred UNC Greensboro to a 71-61 come-from-behind defeat of Furman Wednesday night and give coach Wes Miller his 100th career win.



Matt Rafferty and Daniel Fowler had given Furman a 54-50 lead before UNCG rallied.



Smith scored six of his points in the rally, Francis Alonso led with 17 points, James Dickey added 12 points and nine rebounds for UNCG (15-5, 6-1 Southern Conference). The Spartans kept pace with the conference leaders East Tennessee State (8-0) and Wofford (6-1), who both won Wednesday.



Furman, (14-7, 5-3) has lost in conference to ETSU, Wofford and UNCG.



John Davis led the Paladins with 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, Rafferty finished with 14. Devin Sibley, who missed a game with a dislocated finger, returned to the lineup, finishing with six points on 3 of 11 shooting before fouling out.

Copyright 2017 WFMY