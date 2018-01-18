Smith Lifts UNCG Past The Citadel 72-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Marvin Smith scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, and Isaiah Miller added 13 points as UNC Greensboro had four scorers reach double digits in a 72-58 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night.



The victory marked the Spartans' (13-5, 4-1 Southern Conference) seventh straight victory over the Bulldogs (6-12, 1-5), dating back to The Citadel's last win in the series on Jan. 5, 2015.



Reigning SoCon Player of the Week Zane Nadjawi continued a run of hot shooting for the Bulldogs in the losing effort, scoring 25 points and shooting 10 of 16 from the field. Matt Frierson added 17 points.



The Citadel took a 9-7 lead on nine straight points from Nadjawi. UNC Greensboro responded with a 13-0 run to go up 20-9, and never conceded the lead after that. The Bulldogs kept it close for much of the first half, but the Spartans entered the break with a 41-30 lead. UNC Greensboro then opened the second half with a 21-10 run, stretching their lead to 22.

Copyright 2017 WFMY