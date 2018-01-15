Some of the Best Reactions to That Epic Vikings Win

Vikings fans, you've put in the tears, the sweat, suffered through disappointment and far too many heartbreaks and now, finally, your day has come.
Here are some of the best reactions to last night's win -- one truly no one will ever forget. Enjoy it, Vikes fans -- you. deserve. this.
#Skol @Vikings!!!! #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/yrnPoDWlVe— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 15, 2018
Target Center is going CRAZY!!! @Timberwolves @Vikings pic.twitter.com/ojeiDeBumE— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 15, 2018
Unreal! People here are just a little excited. What. A. Game. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/hr51i4yjAs— Bryan Piatt (@BryanPiatt) January 15, 2018
#MinneapolisMiracle pic.twitter.com/52z6yZYc5I— Dave Berggren (@daveberggren) January 15, 2018
Absolutely no shame. I love this team and bleed purple. #Skol #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/5zTe98XkWy— Hayden (@Vikings29Beast) January 15, 2018
#MinneapolisMiracle #HappyTears pic.twitter.com/zG1ofgTa7g— erin(kelly)buck (@erinebuck) January 15, 2018
#MinneapolisMiracle pic.twitter.com/gx3p4HQM54— Danny (@dyoung_400) January 15, 2018
