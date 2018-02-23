Some Students in Favor of Paying School Athletes

A&T students and brothers Jerrell and Jawaun Brown

Jawaun Brown and his brother Jerrell are both students at North Carolina A&T University and both sports fanatics. Jawaun has played basketball nearly his entire life and now coaches a group of seventh graders.

"It discipline me a lot. Helps you grow as a person, as well," the junior said of the sport.

Although he's a student at A&T, he doesn’t play basketball there, but he sympathizes with athletes giving their all for their school.

"Players should get something for what they're doing, because these schools are making a lot of money and the players are not making nothing," said Brown.

But it turns out, some players are. Documents obtained by Yahoo Sports from an FBI investigation show 25 athletes from various D I schools allegedly taking money from a sports agent which is against NCAA rules.

NCAA guidelines clearly state: You are not eligible in a sport if you ever have accepted money, transportation or other benefits from an agent or agreed to have an agent market your athletics ability or reputation in that sport.

The documents listed in the Yahoo Sports article show violations ranging from a simple $70 lunch to payments of $40,000.

“I feel like it’s cool if the player gettin’ paid for that, because they’re bringing the school money. So I feel like they might as well benefit 'cause it’s their skill set that’s bringing in money for the school,” said senior Jerrell Brown.

Jawaun knows, for a cash-strapped college student the temptation to accept any offer from an agent would be great.

"I feel like for myself, I would probably take the money, as well to help my family, so I don't have no bad thing to say about the players ‘cause for me I know I would take the money," he said.



© 2018 WFMY-TV