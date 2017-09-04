Southeast Guilford Grad Plays All 9 Positions in Pro Baseball Game

Blake Butler played all nine positions for the Daytona Tortugas Sunday. Photo from Chris and Karen Butler.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Southeast Guilford High School graduate Blake Butler became the first Tortuga to play all nine positions in a game, doing so in Daytona's 3-0 victory Sunday against the Florida Fire Frogs at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.



Butler played a different position each inning, beginning at first base and moving around the infield towards third. He then shifted to the outfield, moving left to right, before getting behind the plate in the eighth and earning the save on the mound in the ninth.

Butler had played every position this year, other than catcher and center field, prior to Sunday's historic feat. He becomes the first Minor League player to play all nine positions in a game in exactly a year, and the first in the Florida State League in over three years. It has only been done four times in Major League Baseball history. The first to do it was Bert Campaneris in 1965, who pitched with both arms in the game. He had previously served as an ambidextrous pitcher with the Daytona Beach Islanders in 1962.

The Tortugas won the game, 3-0, on three separate sacrifice flies. Butler lead off the game with a walk and scored the first run of the night on a Brantley Bell sacrifice fly.



RHP Wyatt Strahan (2-6) earned the win, tossing six shut out frames. RHP Sandy Lugo and RHP Aaron Quillen then worked scoreless frames before Butler worked around a pair of singles in the ninth for his first career save.



Butler caught for the first time since middle school and played center field for the first time in his professional career.



The Tortugas (53-80) ended the season with their first four game winning streak and series win since June 4th.

