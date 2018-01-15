Southeast Guilford Retires Fred Whitfield's Jersey

Southeast Guilford High School retires Hornets President and COO Fred Whitfield's No. 15 jersey. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Monday, the Southeast Guilford community came together to honor a local legend.

Charlotte Hornets President and chief operating officer Fred Whitfield is a Southeast Guilford alum, who starred on the basketball court, served as student body president and made the honor roll as a high school student.

Whitfield's alma mater retired his No. 15 jersey at halftime of the boy's Northern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford basketball game.

WFMY News 2 spoke to Whitfield before the ceremony. Check out the video above to hear what he had to say about the honor.

Whitfield will also be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in May.

Copyright 2017 WFMY