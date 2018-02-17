Girls State High School Basketball First Round Playoff Pairings

4A West:

No. 1 NW Guilford: Bye

No. 3 West Forsyth: Bye

No. 8 Reagan: Bye

No. 24 Rocky River at No. 9 Ragsdale

No. 18 Butler at No. 15 Page

No. 19 Hough at No. 14 Glenn

No. 20 HP Central at No. 13 Phillip O. Berry

No. 23 East Forsyth at No. 10 South Mecklenburg

3A West:

No. 31 Sun Valley at No. 2 Northern Guilford

No. 28 Smith at No. 5 SW Guilford

No. 22 Hickory at No. 11 Rockingham County

No. 21 Charlotte Catholic at No. 12 Dudley

No. 17 Central Cabarrus at No. 16 SE Guilford

No. 23 Mount Tabor at No. 10 Jesse Carson

No. 27 Asheboro at No. 6 Tuscola

3A East:

No. 31 West Johnston at No. 2 Eastern Guilford

No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 16 Eastern Wayne

No. 22 NE Guilford at No. 11 Terry Sanford

No. 26 Southern Alamance at No. 7 East Wake

2A West:

No. 28 Ashe County at No. 5 East Davidson

No. 27 Patton at No. 6 Atkins

No. 18 Ledford at No. 15 Draughn

No. 30 Trinity at No. 3 North Wilkes

No. 20 North Surry at No. 13 Salisbury

No. 21 Wilkes Central at No. 12 Pisgah

2A East:

No. 26 North Lenior at No. 7 HP Andrews

No. 27 Whiteville at No. 6 Bartlett Yancey

No. 30 Graham at No. 3 North Pitt

No. 31 Reidsville at No. 2 East Duplin

1A West:

No. 1 Mount Airy: Bye

No. 4 East Wilkes: Bye

No. 22 Community School of Davidson at No. 11 Bishop McGuinness

No. 17 Alleghany at No. 16 South Davidson

No. 21 Piedmont Community Charter at No. 12 River Mill Academy

No. 19 East Surry at No. 14 Pine Lake Prep

Copyright 2017 WFMY