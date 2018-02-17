Girls State High School Basketball First Round Playoff Pairings
4A West:
No. 1 NW Guilford: Bye
No. 3 West Forsyth: Bye
No. 8 Reagan: Bye
No. 24 Rocky River at No. 9 Ragsdale
No. 18 Butler at No. 15 Page
No. 19 Hough at No. 14 Glenn
No. 20 HP Central at No. 13 Phillip O. Berry
No. 23 East Forsyth at No. 10 South Mecklenburg
3A West:
No. 31 Sun Valley at No. 2 Northern Guilford
No. 28 Smith at No. 5 SW Guilford
No. 22 Hickory at No. 11 Rockingham County
No. 21 Charlotte Catholic at No. 12 Dudley
No. 17 Central Cabarrus at No. 16 SE Guilford
No. 23 Mount Tabor at No. 10 Jesse Carson
No. 27 Asheboro at No. 6 Tuscola
3A East:
No. 31 West Johnston at No. 2 Eastern Guilford
No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 16 Eastern Wayne
No. 22 NE Guilford at No. 11 Terry Sanford
No. 26 Southern Alamance at No. 7 East Wake
2A West:
No. 28 Ashe County at No. 5 East Davidson
No. 27 Patton at No. 6 Atkins
No. 18 Ledford at No. 15 Draughn
No. 30 Trinity at No. 3 North Wilkes
No. 20 North Surry at No. 13 Salisbury
No. 21 Wilkes Central at No. 12 Pisgah
2A East:
No. 26 North Lenior at No. 7 HP Andrews
No. 27 Whiteville at No. 6 Bartlett Yancey
No. 30 Graham at No. 3 North Pitt
No. 31 Reidsville at No. 2 East Duplin
1A West:
No. 1 Mount Airy: Bye
No. 4 East Wilkes: Bye
No. 22 Community School of Davidson at No. 11 Bishop McGuinness
No. 17 Alleghany at No. 16 South Davidson
No. 21 Piedmont Community Charter at No. 12 River Mill Academy
No. 19 East Surry at No. 14 Pine Lake Prep
