Surry Mudcats Headed To Babe Ruth World Series

Surry Mudcats players break down the huddle at practice Wednesday night. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A team of local baseball players is making history.

The Surry County Mudcats are heading to the 2017 Senior (16-18 years old) Babe Ruth World Series, becoming the first team from the county to ever reach this phase of the national tournament.

The Mudcats outscored their opponents 36-15 on their way to winning this year's Southeast Regional Championship. They defeated 2016 regional winner, Union County, to advance.

Now, the players will head to Ephrata, WA, along with nine other teams, to compete for this year's World Series title. And, this team of players -- from all over Surry County -- is determined to bring home a championship.

"There's always a chip on our shoulder," said first baseman and pitcher Tyler Myers. "We play like we're going to lose every game. We're going to fight throughout the end. We don't ever give up."

Manager Corey Gammons said, "[The players] have bought into what we're doing now. For example, during the tournament, [coaches] would go scout games, and there would be 10 or 12 players there with us."

Many of these players have played together for the past four years, and a trip to the World Series, is a dream come true.

"It's something we've all been chasing since we were little," said Mackenzie Cooke, a pitcher and shortstop. "Either playing on TV or playing in a big state game like this, and it happening to us is something that we've always wanted to happen."

The team leaves for Washington Thursday morning, and the 2017 World Series starts Saturday.

The Mudcats are asking for community support to help fund the trip, so if you can help, call Coach Corey Gammons at 336-374-9105.

Copyright 2017 WFMY