Swarm Grad Victory In Maine With 98-97 Win Over Red Claws

(Photo: Greensboro Swarm)

Portland, Maine--Four of the Greensboro Swarm’s starters finished in double figures while forward Perry Ellis notched 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in the Swarm’s 98-97 road victory over the Maine Red Claws. Despite trailing by as many as 14 points to the Atlantic Division leaders early in the contest, the Swarm would capitalize on Maine’s turnovers throughout the game, turning them into a season-high 32 points.

While the first quarter saw Greensboro fall behind multiple times to Maine, the Swarm would answer in the second, outscoring the Red Claws 31-22 to pull within three points before entering the break. After a stalemate of a third quarter in which each team shot 35 percent or less from the field, the final period was a constant back-and-forth battle in which neither opponent led by more than five points. After being all tied up at 94 a piece with 2:23 remaining in the contest, the Swarm would gain the advantage on a pair of Ellis free throws and not relinquish the lead.

Two of the Swarms starters had 20-plus performances in the win. Greensboro was led by guard Archie Goodwin who notched 21 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. Fellow guard Rasheed Sulaimon recorded 20 points and a team-leading five assists while guard Xavier Munford added 14 points and eight rebounds. Center Mike Tobey continued his impressive defensive performance, recording his tenth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 boards. Meanwhile, Ellis snagged his second double-double of the season and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

The Red Claws were led by Ryan Kelly, who came off the bench for 20 points and 12 boards for a double-double. Forward Jalen Jones also had a double-double evening, notching 14 points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

In addition to a crucial 32 points off turnovers, the Swarm also capitalized on second-chance opportunities (19 points) and fast breaks (20 points, new team season-high) in the matchup.

The Swarm have now improved to 9-19 on the season and won three of their last five. The team finishes up a tough road stretch this weekend with another game tomorrow night at Maine before heading to Long Island to face the Nets on Monday. After only one home game throughout all of January, the team returns home to Greensboro on February 3 for a matchup against the Nets at the Fieldhouse.

