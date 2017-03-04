Swarm Stall Drive's Comeback, 114-108

The Greensboro Swarm hosted the team's first open house practice so fans could get a look at the new team and the new field house. (Photo: WFMY)

March 4, 2017 – The Greensboro Swarm held off the Grand Rapids Drive Saturday at the Fieldhouse for a 114-108 victory on breast cancer awareness night. With all five of Greensboro’s starters scoring in double figures and the team shooting 51.3% from the field, the Swarm dominated most of the contest and led by as much as 19 in the first half.

The first half saw the Swarm go on two dominant scoring runs, a 12-0 run early in the first period and another 8-0 run at the start of the second. The Swarm would build a lead as large as 19 on a Shonn Miller hook shot halfway through the second at the 6:42 mark in the second. Greensboro’s Archie Goodwin would hit a bucket with 0.9 left in the half and sink the free throw on the plus-one opportunity to give the Swarm a 65-50 advantage entering the break.

The Drive would respond in the second, allowing only six Swarm points in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Grand Rapids would cut down on Greensboro’s double-digit lead throughout the period, eventually pulling within nine at the 5:10 mark. The teams would trade back and forth buckets on the next nine possessions, but the Swarm would outscore the Drive 8-2 in the final three minutes of the third to enter the final quarter up 90-75. The Swarm were outscored by the Drive 24-33 in the fourth and Grand Rapids would pull within two on a Crawford 21-foot jumper. Starting guard Rasheed Sulaimon however would notch seven straight Swarm points and Damien Wilkins would sink crucial free throws to solidify the victory.

The Swarm are now 5-0 when all the team’s starters score in double figures, which the unit did tonight on 51.6% shooting from the field. Center Mike Tobey led the team’s scoring efforts with 23 points and eight boards while forward Cheick Diallo, on assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans, notched 13 points and nine boards. Guards Cat Barber (20 points, five assists), Archie Goodwin (16 points, four rebounds) and Sulaimon (13 points) rounded out the starting five. Wilkins meanwhile had a double-double night with 14 points and 10 assists off the bench.

The Drive were led by dominated performances from starters Jordan Crawford (32 points, four assists) and Kevin Murphy (26 points, seven rebounds). Lorenzo Brown also added 19 off the bench for Grand Rapids.

The Swarm are back in action next Friday, March 10 when they take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at home.



