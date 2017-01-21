Swoope Leads Late Surge; Elon Beats William & Mary

Elon University basketball logo.

ELON, N.C. (AP) - Dainan Swoope scored 20 points, including 10 to start a 13-2 run in the final 2½ minutes, and Elon beat William & Mary 71-62 on Saturday night.



Elon (12-9, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) had a 10-point lead with six minutes remaining but the Tribe (9-9, 3-4) rallied to tie on a 3-point play by Daniel Dixon with 2:52 left. Swoope responded with his own 3-point play, added a 3-pointer off a pass from a sitting Dmitri Thompson, who won a scramble for the ball, and then made four free throws.



Tyler Seibring added three 3-pointers and 19 points for Elon, which had lost five straight to William & Mary, including an 88-85 defeat on Jan. 5.



Omar Prewitt scored 14 points, Dixon added 13 for his 11th straight game in double figures and Connor Burchfield had 12.



Elon made 23 of 29 free throws to 9 of 13 for the Tribe.

