Swoope Scores 21 In Elon's 65-56 Win Over Drexel

Elon University basketball logo.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dainan Swoope scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds and Tyler Seibring had 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting to lead Elon in its 65-56 win over Drexel on Saturday.



Steven Santa Ana stole the ball and followed with a 3 to give Elon (17-12, 9-7 Colonial Athletic Association) the lead for good at 13-12 with 12:19 to play before halftime.



That sequence was part of a 19-4 run, and Santa Ana buried another 3 four minutes later to make the score 25-14 with 8:13 remaining before intermission. Elon led 32-18 at halftime and led by double digits through the second half until the final 35 seconds.



Brian Dawkins scored 13 points for the Phoenix, which went to the foul line 19 more times than Drexel (9-20, 3-13).



Mohamed Bah came off the bench to lead the Dragons with career highs of 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and 12 rebounds, Kurk Lee scored 16 points, and Sammy Mojica had 15 points before fouling out.

Copyright 2017 WFMY