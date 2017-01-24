Syracuse Beats Wake Forest 81-76 Behind White's 27 Points

Syracuse Orange forward Taurean Thompson (12) shoots the ball against the defense of Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward John Collins (20) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. The Orange won 81-76. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Custom)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Andrew White scored a season-high 27 points, including a corner 3 with 1:23 remaining, to lift Syracuse to an 81-76 victory over Wake Forest Tuesday.

Taurean Thompson scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Tyler Lydon chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds for Syracuse (12-9, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Trailing 67-61 in the second half, the Demon Deacons scored seven straight with Mitchell Wilbekin's 3-pointer giving Wake Forest a 68-67 lead with 2:30 to go. The Orange regained the lead 71-68 on White's 3 from the corner. Lydon's 3 extended the lead to 74-70 and Syracuse hit 6 of 7 down the stretch to seal it.

John Collins scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Bryant Crawford scored 13 for Wake Forest (12-8, 3-5).

