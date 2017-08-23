WFMY
Tanya Rivera Throws Out First Pitch At Winston-Salem Dash Game

Tanya Throws Out First Pitch At Dash Game

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:04 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No doubt, she’s got game!

WFMY News 2’s Tanya Rivera took to the pitcher’s mound at the Winston-Salem Dash game. Tanya threw out the first pitch at the Pups In The Park night at BB&T Ballpark. Tanya put her arm to the test and she even made it over home plate!

Fans got to enjoy free hot dogs, hamburgers, and cheeseburgers during the 7th inning.

