Tar Heel Fans In Arizona Celebrate Carolina Win

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 Facts About Giraffe Births
-
Tim Buckley's Sunday Overnight Forecast
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Amber Alert Canceled
-
Breaking News: Girl Missing from Charlotte
-
Man catches snake after it bites someone in Jacksonville Walmart
-
Postgame Interview With Theo Pinson After UNC's Win Over Oregon
-
Elderly woman held captive
-
Carjacking victim sprays suspect with gasoline
-
Tim Buckleys Monday Afternoon Forecast
More Stories
-
UNC The National NCAA Champions: Road to Redemption…Apr. 4, 2017, 12:17 a.m.
-
Tar Heels Welcome Home Celebration Tuesday In Chapel HillApr. 4, 2017, 1:12 a.m.
-
UNC Wins 6th NCAA Championship Title After Beating…Apr. 3, 2017, 6:58 p.m.