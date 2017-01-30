Tatum, Allen Lead No. 21 Duke Past No. 20 Notre Dame

Jan 30, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Steve Vasturia (32) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Cashore, Custom)

SOUTH BEND, I.N. -- Jayson Tatum had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 21 points and No. 21 Duke beat No. 20 Notre Dame 84-74 on Monday night.

Luke Kennard and Matt Jones each added 16 points for the Blue Devils (17-5, 5-4 ACC), who strung together consecutive wins for the first time since the first week of January.

This was also the Blue Devils' second win since being banned from their locker room by coach Mike Krzyzewski last week. Jeff Capel is 3-3 as interim coach for Krzyzewski, who is still recovering following back surgery.

Duke leaned heavily on its starting five, getting all but six points from that group, with Kennard and Amile Jefferson fouling out. The teams combined for 48 fouls and 52 free throws.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points and Bonzie Colson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (17-6, 6-4), which has lost three straight.

