The Free Throw Contest: Taheshah Moise Vs. Patrick Wright

Taheshah Moise and Patrick Wright square off in a free throw contest at a Wake Forest basketball game. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- All the practice, all the trash talk, came down to 30 seconds at a Wake Forest basketball game.

Saturday, WFMY News 2's Taheshah Moise took on Patrick Wright in a free throw contest at the NC State vs. Wake Forest game at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

The rules were simple: the first person to make five free throws, or the person to make the most free throws in 30 seconds, would win cookies for a specific section inside the arena.

Taheshah sank five free throws to beat Patrick 5-2. You can see the highlights in the video above.

Copyright 2017 WFMY