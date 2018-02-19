WFMY
The Free Throw Contest: Taheshah Moise Vs. Patrick Wright

Taheshah Moise Beats Patrick Wright In Free Throw Contest

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 11:48 PM. EST February 19, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- All the practice, all the trash talk, came down to 30 seconds at a Wake Forest basketball game.

Saturday, WFMY News 2's Taheshah Moise took on Patrick Wright in a free throw contest at the NC State vs. Wake Forest game at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. 

The rules were simple: the first person to make five free throws, or the person to make the most free throws in 30 seconds, would win cookies for a specific section inside the arena. 

Taheshah sank five free throws to beat Patrick 5-2. You can see the highlights in the video above. 

