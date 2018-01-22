Thomas Davis Named To 2018 Pro Bowl Roster

Thomas Davis ( Photo: USA TODAY)

Charlotte, NC--Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl roster, the League announced Monday. Davis is replacing Minnesota’s Anthony Barr, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Davis will be making his third career Pro Bowl appearance, with all of three of his trips coming in the last three seasons.

The 13-year pro, Davis ranked second on the team with 88 tackles in 2017, according to coaches film review. He tallied 2.5 sacks with eight quarterback pressures and one fumble recovery. Davis served as a team captain for a Panthers defense that ranked seventh overall in yards allowed (317.1) and third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. The Panthers gave up just 88.1 rushing yards per game, the second-fewest in franchise history.

Davis is Carolina’s all-time leading tackler with 1,174 career tackles in the regular season, according to coaches film review. In 2017, he also became Carolina’s all-time leader with 11 career games played in the postseason.

Carolina Panthers