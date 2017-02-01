WFMY
Close

Triad Athletes Solidify College Decisions On National Signing Day

Signing Day At Eastern Guilford High School

Brian Hall, WFMY 9:39 AM. EST February 01, 2017

National Signing Day is here.  High School Athletes around the Triad will put pen to paper to solidify their collegiate decisions.

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories