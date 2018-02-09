Triad High School Basketball Scores And Highlights

PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC -- Here's a look at some of the scores and highlights from Friday night high school basketball games around the Triad.
BOYS
Andrews 59, Wheatmore 56
Central Davidson 48, West Davidson 42
Thomasville 78, Lexington 75
Person County 71, Northeast Guilford 52
Eastern Guilford 74, Southern Guilford 55
Smith 74, Dudley 62
Winston-Salem Prep 66, Bishop McGuinness 55
North Davidson 67, Ledford 52
North Forsyth 84, Western Guilford 72
Davie County 55, Reagan 46
East Forsyth 65, Reynolds 64
West Forsyth 64, Glenn 61
GIRLS
Rockingham 66, Morehead 40
Eastern Guilford 69, Southern Guilford 48
North Surry 38, East Surry 29
Bishop McGuinness 55, Winston-Salem Prep 21
Andrews 63, Wheatmore 34
Thomasville 54, Lexington 46
West Davidson 67, Central Davidson 37
Person County 45, Northeast Guilford 40
Ragsdale 36, Page 33
Northwest Guilford 70, Grimsley 27
Ledford 58, North Davidson 52
West Forsyth 75, Glenn 41
Reagan 68, Davie County 27
East Davidson 71, Oak Grove 27
East Forsyth 61, Reynolds 27
