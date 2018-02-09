Triad High School Basketball Scores And Highlights

Smith High School point guard Camren Hayes drives to the hoop in his team's 74-62 win against rival Dudley. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC -- Here's a look at some of the scores and highlights from Friday night high school basketball games around the Triad.

BOYS

Andrews 59, Wheatmore 56

Central Davidson 48, West Davidson 42

Thomasville 78, Lexington 75

Person County 71, Northeast Guilford 52

Eastern Guilford 74, Southern Guilford 55

Smith 74, Dudley 62

Winston-Salem Prep 66, Bishop McGuinness 55

North Davidson 67, Ledford 52

North Forsyth 84, Western Guilford 72

Davie County 55, Reagan 46

East Forsyth 65, Reynolds 64

West Forsyth 64, Glenn 61

GIRLS

Rockingham 66, Morehead 40

Eastern Guilford 69, Southern Guilford 48

North Surry 38, East Surry 29

Bishop McGuinness 55, Winston-Salem Prep 21

Andrews 63, Wheatmore 34

Thomasville 54, Lexington 46

West Davidson 67, Central Davidson 37

Person County 45, Northeast Guilford 40

Ragsdale 36, Page 33

Northwest Guilford 70, Grimsley 27

Ledford 58, North Davidson 52

West Forsyth 75, Glenn 41

Reagan 68, Davie County 27

East Davidson 71, Oak Grove 27

East Forsyth 61, Reynolds 27

