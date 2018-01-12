Triad Native Will Richardson Declares For NFL Draft

NC State offensive tackle Will Richardson (right) has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

RALEIGH -- North Carolina State University tackle and Burlington Cummings alum Will Richardson is forgoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2018 NFL draft, according to N.C. State University.

Richardson, a second-team All-ACC choice, did not allow a sack or a quarterback pressure in his 11 games played this season.

“It’s been great to watch Will grow as a person and as a player,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “The ‘Band of Brothers’ is a special group and Will was an integral part of their success. Although we would love to have Will back for his senior season, we support his decision and wish him nothing but the best in his professional career.”

Richardson plans to return to N.C. State later to complete his degree.

“I’m so thankful to all my coaches and the staff here at N.C. State who have helped me grow on and off the field,” said Richardson. “I will always be proud that I was one of the original Band of Brothers and my teammates will be my brothers for life. I want to especially thank Coach Doeren and Coach Ledford for their support.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY