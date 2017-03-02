Triad Players On UNC's JV Basketball Team

UNC wins big in Hatchell’s ACC Women’s Tournament return. (Photo: News 2)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Many sports fans know all about UNC's basketball tradition. It's full of fanfare and success but there's one tradition strictly about love of the game.

Carolina has a legacy rooted in championships, stellar coaches, and superstar players. They also have a tradition that makes it possible for your "average Joe" to suit up and play Carolina basketball.

Back in the day, NCAA rules didn't allow scholarship freshmen to play their first year. In 1972, the rule changed but Carolina decided to keep their JV tradition.

