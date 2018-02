Triad Schools Ready For Third Round Of HS Hoops Playoffs

Women’s 3rd Round State High School Playoff Matchups

4A West:

No. 8 Reagan at No. 1 NW Guilford

No. 11 Vance at No. 3 West Forsyth

3A West:

No. 10 Jesse Carson at No. 2 Northern Guilford

No. 19 West Rowan at No. 11 Rockingham County

No. 5 SW Guilford at No. 4 North Iredell

3A East:

No. 10 Havelock at No. 2 Eastern Guilford

No. 22 NE Guilford at No. 3 E.E. Smith

2A West:

No. 6 Atkins at No. 3 North Wilkes

No. 18 Ledford at No. 10 Forbush

No. 21 Wilkes Central at No. 4 East Burke

2A East:

No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 North Pitt

1A West:

No. 9 Highlands at No. 1 Mount Airy

No. 5 Chatham Central at No. 4 East Wilkes

Men’s 3rd Round State High School Playoff Matchups

4A West:

No. 11 Page at No. 3 Olympic

3A West:

No. 7 Kings Mountain at No. 2 Smith

No. 8 Mount Tabor at No. 1 Cox Mill

3A East:

No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 3 Eastern Guilford

2A West:

No. 7 West Stokes at No. 2 Forest Hills

2A East:

No. 6 Reidsville at No. 3 Fairmon

1A West:

No. 9 South Stokes at No. 1 WS Prep

No. 6 Starmount at No. 3 Pine Lake Prep

