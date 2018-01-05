Triad Speed Skaters Qualify For Winter Olympics

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 05: Heather Bergsma competes in the Ladies 500 meter event during the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2018 Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI -- Triad natives and U.S. speed skaters Heather Bergsma and Kimani Griffin have punched their tickets to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Bersgma, a High Point native, had already qualified for the women's 1000m event Wednesday after winning at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 1:14.82.

Friday, Bergsma finished second in the women's 500m qualifier to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for that event as well.

Griffin, from Winston-Salem, qualified for the men's 500m event Friday night. He finished third behind Mitchell Whitmore and Jonathan Garcia with a time of 35.269 seconds.

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 05: Kimani Griffin competes in the Men's 500 meter event during the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2018 Getty Images)

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9 in PyeongChang.

Copyright 2017 WFMY