Triad Speed Skaters Qualify For Winter Olympics

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:47 PM. EST January 05, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI -- Triad natives and U.S. speed skaters Heather Bergsma and Kimani Griffin have punched their tickets to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics. 

Bersgma, a High Point native, had already qualified for the women's 1000m event Wednesday after winning at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 1:14.82. 

Friday, Bergsma finished second in the women's 500m qualifier to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for that event as well. 

Griffin, from Winston-Salem, qualified for the men's 500m event Friday night. He finished third behind Mitchell Whitmore and Jonathan Garcia with a time of 35.269 seconds. 

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9 in PyeongChang. 

