Tuesday's NCHSAA 4th Rd. State Basketball Playoff Matchups

Tuesday's NCHSAA 4th Round State Basketball Playoff Matchups

4A West Men’s:

No. 6 Hoke County at No. 3 SW Guilford

No. 4 West Forsyth at No. 1 Butler

3A East Men’s:

No. 3 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Northern Nash

No. 16 Northern Guilford at No. 2 Orange

2A West Men’s:

No. 14 Shelby at No. 5 North Surry

1A West Men’s:

No. 3 Lincoln Charter at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep

No. 11 Mount Airy at No. 4 Avery County

4A West Women’s:

No. 4 Ardrey Kell at No. 2 NW Guilford

No. 3 Reynolds at No. 1 Mallard Creek

3A East Women’s:

No. 5 Rocky Mount at No. 1 Northern Guilford

No. 13 Rockingham County at No. 2 Jacksonville

2A East Women’s:

No. 5 Bartlett Yancey at No. 1 Bertie

2A West Women’s:

No. 7 North Surry at No. 5 North Wilkes

1A West Women’s:

No. 10 Murphy at No. 3 Mount Airy

