Two high school athletes reach career milestone in same month

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 2'S TOP ATHLETE - Southwest Guilford's Faith Price and Southeast Guilford's Kristen Stewart's skill for basketball is no secret, but it was a long journey to get to that point.

"People would always tell me that I could be good in basketball and stuff," Price said. "So I tried it out, and I was terrible."

While for Stewart, the process wasn't any easier.

"I feel like waking up at 5am to workout, or staying late at night to workout has really paid off," Stewart said.

Both women have played the game since the age of 3 years old, and all their hard work led to this moment; scoring 1,000 career points as juniors in high school.

"I was excited and I had the choice to wait and tell my parents until the ceremony," Price said. "But I just couldn't keep it away from my dad, I couldn't."

Price learned the game of basketball from her father Frederick ever since a young age, and she said all the hours spent in the gym alongside her dad paid off.

"When we're at the gym, we would fight and argue and everything else," Price said. "But it's worth it now."

In fact, Price is the fastest Southwest Guilford basketball player to score 1,000 points (male or female) since 1979. The Cowgirl scored her 1,000th career point back on Jan. 12, 2018, while Stewart joined the same club exactly 2 weeks later.

"I was in disbelief, I didn't realize I was this close," Stewart said. "I knew I was close to 1,000, but I didn't know it would be this soon."

An accomplishment that couldn't have been achieved without the support of their family, and the lessons learned along the way.

"I appreciate him pushing me," Price said. "Because I see where it's getting me now."

While Stewart said her mother's advice, warranted or not, played a large role in today's success.

"She would tell me it's okay to be frustrated," Stewart said. "Everybody has these types of games, but it's not what's going on now, it's how you move on from this. I never made that mistake again, and started working harder and going to the gym more after that."

Both women shooting their way into the record books, but also said they aren't finished quite yet.

"I am proud of where I've come," Stewart said. "But I want to keep going and hopefully reach 1,500 points by next season."

As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken.

Copyright 2017 WFMY