UNC Alum Marvin Williams talks about 13 year NBA journey

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - North Carolina alumni, and now Charlotte Hornet, Marvin Williams has had a successful and most importantly, long stint in the NBA.

Williams played for three teams including the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and the Hornets as he is now playing his 13th season in the league.

Throughout his career, Williams averaged 10.6 PPG, 1.3 assists, and shot.36% from 3-point range. The guard made a trip down to Greensboro to watch the G-League affiliate Swarm face the Raptors 905, and also talked with the media about his NBA journey.

Take a look at the video above to hear some of William's thoughts on his NBA career, and what tips he has for players who aspire to make it to the NBA as well.

Copyright 2017 WFMY