UNC Basketball Releases 2017-2018 Schedule

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) passes the ball as Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) and guard Dylan Ennis (31) guard.

North Carolina's basketball schedule has been released with the Tar Heels returning some key players from their national championship 2017 campaign.

Some marquee games on the schedule include:

Michigan in Chapel Hill for the ACC/Big Ten challenge Nov. 29

Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans, La.) Dec. 23

ACC opener against Wake Forest in Chapel Hill Dec. 30

As always, Duke (Feb. 8 in Chapel Hill and March 3 in Durham)

Back-to-back ACC road games at Louisville (Feb. 17) and at Syracuse (Feb. 21)

Late Night with Roy, UNC's annual season kickoff party, is Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Heels play Barton College in an exhibition and host Northern Iowa on the first game of the season Nov. 10.

Theo Pinson and Joel Barry are back for UNC as is coach Roy Williams, now a three-time national champion with the Heels.

The ACC Tournament is set for Brooklyn, NY again, starting on March 6.

The complete schedule is on the Tar Heels' website.

