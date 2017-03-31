UNC Cheerleaders Show Off Final Four Moves

PHOENIX, ARIZONA -- The North Carolina Tar Heels play their first Final Four game on Saturday but they've been practicing all week -- and so have the cheerleaders. Twelve members of the Carolina cheer team traveled to Phoenix to support the basketball team as they make a run at the national title.

While in Arizona the teams says they've visited the Grand Canyon, done some promotional shoots for television networks and found time to get some school work done. Four team members are from the Triad.

Senior Caitlyn Ellis from Greensboro says everyone on the team is honored and excited to be part of the Final Four experience. She and fellow senior Belle Goodwin talked about the emotional side of the tournament.

"We wore one of our four uniforms for the last time at the Kentucky game," Goodwin said.





It's senior Noah Granger's first time at the Final Four. Granger, from Winston-Salem, said the experience so far has been amazing. A championship would be a great way to end his time on the cheer team but like the basketball team they're taking it one game at a time.

Apart from going on Arizona adventures the team will cheer on the basketball team's practices and appear at Fan Fest. Game day will be full of excitement as the cheerleaders perform at the team's send off and, we hope, to a Carolina victory!

Copyright 2017 WFMY