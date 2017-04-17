UNC's Justin Jackson Posts Engagement Photo on Instagram

It's been a pretty good month of April for North Carolina's Justin Jackson. First he was winning rings, now he's given one out.

Two weeks ago, the ACC Player of the Year helped the Tar Heels win their sixth national championship in a 71-65 win against Gonzaga.

Last Thursday, Jackson announced he would skip his senior season and enter the NBA draft.

Sunday, Jackson posted a photo on his Instagram page of him down on one knee, proposing to girlfriend Brooke Copeland on a beach. Of course, she said yes.

'Forever with my best friend!! #RingChasing #SheSaidYes' Jackson posted on his page. Jackson's profile says 'my heart belongs to Brooke Copeland.' Copeland is from Cleveland, Tenn. and plays on the women's basketball team at Florida.

Forever with my best friend!! #RingChasing #SheSaidYes PC: @dawnchapmanwhitty A post shared by Justin Jackson (@jjacks44) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

