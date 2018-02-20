UNC National Championship Sign Placed Near PNC Arena

UNC National Championship near PNC Arena (Durrell Johnson/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A road sign congratulating the North Carolina Tar Heels for winning the 2017 NCAA Tournament was placed just 2.5 miles from the PNC Arena – home the N.C. State men’s basketball team.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a new policy will allow any school that wins a NCAA title to request up to eight signs. Those signs can be posted across the state.

The signs cost the school $2,000 each. NCDOT said no taxpayer money is involved.

The signs can remain up for two years and then given to the schools.

UNC has signs at the two borders for Interstate-95 and Interstate-77. One also sits on Interstate-40 at the Tennessee border and on I-40 at Airport Boulevard. Another has also been erected on Interstate-85 at the Virginia border.

But the one placed near Harrison Avenue in Cary could be too close for some Wolfpack fans.

NCDOT said the two signs on I-40 in Wake County were put up “primarily to greet visitors who come into the Triangle from RDU.”

Back in January, UNC-Charlotte fans contacted NCDOT about the same sign being placed near the 49er’s campus.

WBTV reported Jen Thompson, communications officer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said NCDOT received several inquiries about the sign since it was erected.

She said the sign’s placement was an oversight and NCDOT didn’t put the sign close to the UNC Charlotte campus on purpose. Thompson said the original plan was to place the sign near Concord or Kannapolis, but construction prevented that from happening.

Thompson said the sign near UNC Charlotte’s campus would be moved to a location along I-77 in southern Mecklenburg County.

