UNC: Pinson Out For No. 9 Tar Heels' Game Saturday At Miami

North Carolina Tar Heels guard/forward Theo Pinson (1) dribbles in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Ninth-ranked North Carolina won't have swingman Theo Pinson for Saturday's game at Miami because of an ankle injury.

The school announced Friday that the versatile junior and Wesleyan Christian alum won't play after rolling his right ankle during Thursday's win against Virginia Tech. The school says there's no timetable for Pinson's return and doctors are still evaluating the injury.

Pinson didn't play after leaving during the first half, though team spokesman Steve Kirschner said at the time it was for precautionary reasons. Pinson later returned to the bench in street clothes.

Pinson missed the first 16 games after October surgery for a broken bone in the same foot. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in six games for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who lead the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

