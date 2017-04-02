UNC's Isaiah Hicks Interview Ahead Of Monday's NCAA Final vs. Gonzaga

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 Facts About Giraffe Births
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Postgame Interview With Theo Pinson After UNC's Win Over Oregon
-
Man catches snake after it bites someone in Jacksonville Walmart
-
Woman assaulted while walking dog
-
Postgame Interview With Kennedy Meeks After UNC's Win Over Oregon
-
Laundry Booster Causes Burns
-
Missing teen, teacher seen in Oklahoma City
-
RAW VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire
-
Tar Heel Fan Since Birth
More Stories
-
Amber Alert Issued For Girl After Two Found Dead In HomeApr. 2, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
UNC Back in the NCAA Championship After Beating OregonApr. 1, 2017, 11:53 p.m.
-
Greensboro 'UNITEs' For Autism Awareness DayApr. 2, 2017, 4:59 p.m.