UNC Warns Fans About Fake Tickets

UNC (Photo: WFMY)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Fans looking to buy tickets to the University of North Carolina’s remaining men’s basketball home games this season at the Dean E. Smith Center against Louisville (Feb. 22) and Duke (March 4) are advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets.

There have been several recent reports of the sale of counterfeit tickets which appear to be authentic. Fans are encouraged to use caution when purchasing tickets from a third party and only purchase tickets from a trusted source. Fans will not be admitted to the Smith Center with counterfeit tickets. Anyone seeing suspicious activity on campus, including the sale of questionable tickets for athletic events, should contact UNC Police.

Tar Heel fans may purchase tickets for athletic events through the UNC ticket office or through the StubHub link at GoHeels.com/tickets. StubHub is an official partner of Carolina Athletics.

