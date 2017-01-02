UNC-Wilmington Beats Elon 79-63 Behind Flemmings, Bryce

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Chris Flemmings scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, C.J. Bryce added 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and UNC-Wilmington pulled away early to beat Elon 79-63 on Monday night.
Denzel Ingram scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Devontae Cacok grabbed 15 rebounds and made four steals, and the Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 Colonial) outrebounded the Phoenix 41-29, including 17-5 on offensive boards, resulting in 16 second-chance points.
Elon led briefly on Brian Dawkins' 3-pointer, but Flemmings scored 10 points amid a 23-0 Seahawks' run and UNC-Wilmington led 34-26 at halftime.
Ingram made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half and the Seahawks led 60-42 after he hit his third 3 of the half with 11:14 left and were never threatened.
UNC-Wilmington made 11 of 35 3-pointers to Elon's 10 of 23 and outscored the Phoenix 32-24 in the paint.
Tyler Sebring led Elon (8-7, 0-2) with 15 points, Dawkins added 13 and Dainan Swoope had 12 with four assists.
