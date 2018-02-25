GREENSBORO, N.C. - UNCG claimed its second straight Southern Conference regular-season championship on Sunday, clinching the No. 1 seed in the upcoming SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
The Spartans’ regular-season title and No. 1 seed are their second straight. UNCG finished the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and a 15-3 league mark, overtaking ETSU in the standings on the final day for the outright title.
UNCG earns one of two first-round byes and will await either The Citadel or VMI at noon on Saturday.
