UNCG Tops Wofford 76-66 For 4th Straight Win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Francis Alonso scored 24 and James Dickey finished with a double-double to propel UNC Greensboro to a 76-66 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.



Alonso sank 6 of 9 from 3-point range and handed out four assists for the Spartans (22-7, 13-3 Southern Conference), who pulled within a game of first-place East Tennessee State and clinched at least the second seed for the conference tournament with two games left. Dickey tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and Isaiah Miller added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.



Fletcher Magee led the Terriers (19-10, 10-6) with 20 points, while Nathan Hoover had 16 points and three steals and Cameron Jackson scored 14 with six boards.



Wofford trailed 36-33 at halftime, but a 3-pointer from Tray Hollowell knotted the score at 50 with 11:49 left to play. Miller had back-to-back layups to begin a 9-2 run capped by Garrett Collins' 3 that pushed the Spartans ahead 59-52. The Terriers could get no closer than four in the final eight minutes.

