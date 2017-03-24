UNCG Women's Basketball Team Heading To WBI Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The UNCG Spartans defeated Milwaukee 59-49 at Fleming Gymnasium on Thursday night, advancing them to the Championship Game of the Women's Basketball Invitational this weekend.

More than 800 attended the game, keeping the energy levels high through the 40 minutes of play. The attendance ranks as the second highest total of the season behind the school record of 1,007 when they played Presbyterian.

In a release, head coach Trina Patterson said, "To finish with a championship this year would be wonderful, and it helps prepare us. Playing games in March helps everybody. It gives the freshman more experience and it gives confidence to the seniors. Our seniors should be proud of all they’ve done to help ignite the culture of the program."

UNCG will travel to Houston, Texas for the title game, taking on Rice at 4:00 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.

