UNC's Berry, Bradley And Pinson Enter NBA Draft Process

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during the finals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. (Photo: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina juniors Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson and freshman Tony Bradley have filed paperwork with the NBA to enter the 2017 Draft process. None of the three have hired professional representation which allows them the opportunity to go through the evaluation process and either stay in the Draft or return for another season of college basketball.

“We fully support our players taking this step of being evaluated by NBA teams to see where they stand in relation to the Draft,” says Carolina head coach Roy Williams. “All three players have options to do what is best for their careers and going through the evaluation process helps them make the best decision available to each of them.”

Berry was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award this season. The Apopka, Fla., native averaged 14.7 points and led UNC with 138 assists, 53 steals and three-point percentage (.383). He had 22 points and six assists in the NCAA title game vs. Gonzaga. Berry made 88 three-pointers, which tied the fifth-most in a season by a Tar Heel.

Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds and shot 57.3 percent from the floor. He was second on the team in rebounds and became the first Tar Heel with 150 or more rebounds in a season with more offensive rebounds (98) than defensive. The Bartow, Fla., native scored in double figures 13 times and grabbed double-digit rebounds three times.

Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Greensboro native missed 19 games due to injury

UNC Sports Information Dept.