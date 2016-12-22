UNC's Elijah Hood To Miss Sun Bowl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina junior tailback Elijah Hood will not play in UNC’s Hyundai Sun Bowl matchup vs. Stanford on Dec. 30 because of medical reasons. Hood will remain in North Carolina when the Tar Heels travel to El Paso, Texas.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., Hood will return for his senior season in 2017.
“I’m disappointed I cannot be with my football brothers for the bowl game in Texas, but it’s best for me to stay home and fully recover,” said Hood. “I look forward to returning to the field in 2017 for my senior year and having the opportunity to represent UNC along with my teammates. I appreciate Coach Fedora and the staff for helping me make the best decision for my future.”
