UNC's Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation at 8 a.m. Class

CHAPEL HILL - Luke Maye may have entered the UNC record books Sunday night, but he was still ready to hit the books at class Monday morning.
Maye was back for his 8 a.m. class Monday and received a standing ovation from students. A video was posted on Twitter from Jack Sewell.
With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Maye hit a jumper from about 16 feet with three seconds left against Kentucky.
The Tar Heels won 75-73 over the Wildcats. Kentucky’s Malik Monk had just hit a three-pointer to tie the game before Theo Pinson dumped the ball off to Maye.
Maye’s basket punched the Heels’ ticket to the program’s 20 Final Four.
