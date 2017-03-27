UNC's Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation at 8 a.m. Class

Luke Maye (32) reacts with guard Joel Berry II (2) and forward Kennedy Meeks (behind) after making a basket with .3 seconds left against the Kentucky Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault, Nelson Chenault)

CHAPEL HILL - Luke Maye may have entered the UNC record books Sunday night, but he was still ready to hit the books at class Monday morning.

Maye was back for his 8 a.m. class Monday and received a standing ovation from students. A video was posted on Twitter from Jack Sewell.

With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Maye hit a jumper from about 16 feet with three seconds left against Kentucky.

The Tar Heels won 75-73 over the Wildcats. Kentucky’s Malik Monk had just hit a three-pointer to tie the game before Theo Pinson dumped the ball off to Maye.

Maye’s basket punched the Heels’ ticket to the program’s 20 Final Four.

