USA Gymnastics Championships Coming To Greensboro

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2018 USA Gymnastics Championships, which features more than 1,800 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling, returns to Greensboro which played host to the event in 2015. Scheduled for July 3-8, the competition, which includes both Junior Olympic and elite levels, will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

“We are excited to bring the USA Gymnastics Championship back to Greensboro and showcase the nation’s best athletes in these three disciplines,” said Ron Galimore, chief operating officer for USA Gymnastics. “Greensboro provides the perfect setting for this premiere event where fans can watch both elite and rising young talent."

For the junior and senior elite levels for each discipline, the athletes will vie for national titles. Performances in Greensboro also will determine berths on the junior and senior U.S. National Teams for acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline and tumbling. The Junior Olympic division has several different levels, and national titles will be awarded for each level and age group for each discipline.

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Tournament Hosts of Greensboro, Greensboro Sports Commission and Sports & Properties Inc. are the local hosts for the event. This will be the third time gymnastics events have come to Greensboro, following the 2015 USA Gymnastics Championships and the 2014 American Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup.

